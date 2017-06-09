Cookin’ with Nino: Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Ingredients:

2 32oz Tubs of Olde South Gumbo Base

2 Cups Chicken Broth

1 Tablespoons Garlic Salt

1 Rouses Rotisserie Chicken

1 lb Rouses Sausage

Instructions:

Combine Olde South Gumbo Base with Chicken Stock and garlic salt. Shred the rotisserie Chicken and Slice the sausage into bite size pieces. Add the shredded chicken and sausage to the pot. Cook for 20 minutes and serve over rice.

****Click here for more information about Olde South Gumbo Base. It can be purchased at your local Rouses.