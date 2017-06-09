× Bicyclist killed on Tranquility Road in Lacombe

LACOMBE, La. – A man riding his bicycle down Tranquility Road in Lacombe was struck by a passing car and killed yesterday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Tranquility Road and US 190 around 4:25 p.m. on June 8, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The man, who the LSP said will remain unidentified until his family is notified, was riding his Huffy bicycle southbound on Tranquility when he came to the intersection of 190.

The man failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a 2008 Cadillac CTS driven by a 60-year-old woman.

The man was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe injuries in the collision.

He was airlifted to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m., according to the LSP.

Neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected on the part of the driver, according to the LSP.

“Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you,” Trooper Dustin Dwight said. “Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries.”