Would you eat it? Glitter Grapes

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
When you talk about glitter, you're usually not talking about eating it, but thanks to Emily from Algiers, that might change. Today Test Kitchen Taylor is serving up Glitter Grapes.
Emily's Glitter Grapes
Green Grapes
Jello mixes (they'll take on the color of the mix so bright colors are better-pink, blue, purple)
Water
Put grapes on toothpicks
Dip in water then jello mix
Let cool
Enjoy!