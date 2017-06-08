Would you eat it? Glitter Grapes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

When you talk about glitter, you're usually not talking about eating it, but thanks to Emily from Algiers, that might change. Today Test Kitchen Taylor is serving up Glitter Grapes.

Emily's Glitter Grapes

Green Grapes

Jello mixes (they'll take on the color of the mix so bright colors are better-pink, blue, purple)

Water

Put grapes on toothpicks

Dip in water then jello mix

Let cool

Enjoy!