Winn-Dixie issues recall on breadcrumbs

NEW ORLEANS – Grocery chain Winn-Dixie has issued a recall on breadcrumbs that may contain allergens.

Eight-ounce packages of Italian Panko Breadcrumbs with the UPC code 2114000774 and “best before” dates of 8/18/2018 and 10/18/2018 are the subject of the voluntary recall.

The breadcrumbs were sold in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, and in Fresco y Más stores stores in Florida, according to a press release by parent company Southeastern Grocers.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.