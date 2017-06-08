× Three floors evacuated at Yenni Building due to ‘strong odor’ in bathroom

ELMWOOD, La. — Three floors of the Yenni Building that houses Jefferson Parish Government and other public agencies were evacuated this morning after someone reported a “strong odor” emitting from a bathroom on the fifth floor.

Jefferson Parish Government spokesman Antwan Harris said the odor was reported about noon. He said the fifth, sixth and seventh floors were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

The cleaning crew was spraying an industrial grade air freshener, and that’s what caused the strong smell, Harris said.

The “all clear” was given around 12:20 p.m., and so far 13 people have gone to the hospital to get checked out.