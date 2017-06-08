× Supporting the songwriting community in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Foundation Room will host bi-monthly Songwriter Sessions featuring Billboard Top Charts songwriter, Jim McCormick in an effort to support and build the songwriter community in New Orleans.

Each session will consist of two, 45 minute rounds showcasing three to four hand-selected, New Orleans-based musicians. The artists will perform a variety of songs and discuss their history. Unlike a traditional open mic night, House of Blues has sought out New Orleans most talented musicians to bring guests a unique and unforgettable experience unlike any other in the city.

“Our goal is to help strengthen the community of New Orleans song writers, foster relationships that could lead to creative endeavors, encourage industry networking, and give an opportunity for the cities’ talented song writers to showcase their work and talent” said Abby Jones, director of Foundation Room and Music Hall at House of Blues New Orleans.

Jones continued, “After a recent trip to Nashville, I realized New Orleans doesn’t really have the same type of song writer support that you find in other areas of the country. There is a definite need in a city like New Orleans and I am excited an iconic venue like the Foundation Room is helping fill that need.”

Much like the Bluebird Café in Nashville, Foundation Room will transform into a “listening lounge” where guests will experience the up close and personal, raw sounds from the “heroes behind the hits”. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails, beer and wine as well as shared plates from a lounge menu.

Tuesday, June 13 from 7-9PM will be the first of the Songwriter Sessions featuring Jim McCormick, Spencer Bohren, John ‘Papa’ Gros and Mia Borders.

Mark Carson, P.H. Fred, Lynn Drury, Christina Friis will take the stage Tuesday, June 27 from 7-9PM.

Lineups for July 11th, July 25th, August 8th and 22nd will be posted at a later date.