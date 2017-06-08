× Report: Drew Brees is the 11th highest paid athlete in the world

NEW ORLEANS — Forbes has released its 2017 list of the 100 highest paid athletes in the world, and Drew Brees is pretty high on the list.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is No. 11, taking in $45.3 million in 2016, according to the report.

Brees got $31.3 million in 2016 from the Saints and raked in a whopping $14 million in endorsements.

Those endorsements include Nike, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Advocare, Wrangler, Verizon and Microsoft.

Forbes also notes that The Brees Dream Foundation has given more than $25 million to various charities in New Orleans, San Diego and West Lafayette/Purdue, Indiana.

Here’s what Forbes had to say about Brees:

Drew Brees signed a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints just ahead of the 2016 season which included a $30 million signing bonus. It replaced the final year of his previous five-year, $100 million pact. Brees has racked up nine Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl title since he joined the New Orleans Saints in 2006 (he also made a Pro Bowl in San Diego in 2004). He ranks third on the all-time passing touchdowns and passes completed lists and first on both among active players.