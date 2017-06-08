× Portions of Orleans Parish jail lose power

NEW ORLEANS – Portions of the Orleans Parish jail lost power this morning.

The outage occurred around 2:45 a.m., according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Inmate housing was not affected.

The outage was isolated to the administrative building and the intake and processing center.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, and Entergy officials are working with the OPSO to restore full power to all parts of the jail complex, according to the Sheriff’s Office.