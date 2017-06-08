Payton: Nick Fairley’s condition ‘significant and serious’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has a heart condition that could force him to quit football. But head coach Sean Payton said he is still hopeful Fairley can continue his NFL career.

Payton met with reporters after Thursday's Saints spring practice. He said Fairley has visited with several specialists, one of whom recommended that Fairley give up football.

Fairley signed a four-year contract extension this off season. The deal guarantees him $8 million. Payton said the club hopes to know more about Fairley's condition in the next few weeks.

Fairley had a career high in sacks and tackles in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Saints wrapped up OTA's Thursday. The club will hold mini-camp next Tuesday through Thursday at the team facility.

Payton said one of his coaches texted him on a Friday in the off season. The text said "TGIF." The translation? Ted Ginn is Fast.

Ginn, a wide receiver, was one of the Saints key off season free agent pickups. Here's Ginn at practice Thursday:

Mini-camp workouts are open to the public.