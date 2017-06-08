NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Brieux Carré

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Whether you’re taking a stroll down Frenchmen Street or are looking for somewhere unique to quench your thirst, Brieux Carré offers an intimate setting for craft beer enthusiasts that puts you up close and personal with the brew-making process.

The reason is that the folks who are serving your beer are the folks who brewed it! It's a transparent process that really allows you to see where the beer's coming from and to meet the people who put in the hard work of actually brewing the beer.

And all that hard work is done right on site. Brieux Carré doesn’t distribute; instead they prefer to sell all of their beers at the brewery. This allows them to create what they want, when they want. That can be an important factor since some of their beers can take quite a bit of time to brew.

Most of their beers take between four and six weeks, depending on the recipe. So a lot of the higher alcohol content beers will take about six weeks to fully ferment out. That way, you get a nice, mellow product at the end.

Once finished, you can enjoy your beer at the bar in view of the brewing process or in the outdoor courtyard just outside the back door, lined with umbrellas and picnic tables. It's perfect for the summer season.

Since it's New Orleans, to-go beers are where it's at. So being right off Frenchmen, you can grab a beer, walk around and go listen to music, then come back to the brewery.

So no matter which way you want to go, from taking a seat at the bar or taking you beer for a stroll, Brieux Carré has a selection of craft beers sure to make your next trip to the Marigny a one of a kind experience.

WGNO is proud to offer the NOLA Craft Beer Experience Card, a card that allows you to sample some of the region's best craft beers for an affordable price. For $60 you'll get the equivalent of 40 oz of beer from each of the 10 locations involved. Click below for more details.

At Brieux Carré, you'll receive two flights of beers. A flight is a paddle that holds 5 different 5 oz pours which allows you to sample their selection and find the perfect beer for you.

Brieux Carré is located at 2115 Decatur Street in the Marigny. The brewery is open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information on the brewery and events, call (504) 304-4242 or check out the website.