Coast Guard still searching for missing boater

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD and Coast Guard are still searching Lake Pontchartrain for a man witnesses saw fall out of a boat in choppy waters yesterday.

The Coast Guard has been working nonstop to find a man two women saw fall out of a 14-foot jon boat yesterday and bring him back to shore safely.

Coast Guard policy dictates a survivability rate of about five days in circumstances such as this.

The Coast Guard and their air station, the New Orleans sheriff and fire departments, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and local emergency medical services are all helping with the rescue effort.

The NOPD dive team is also on scene, but conditions were too choppy for their unit to get in the water and start searching this morning.

According to police, the missing boater is a black male with dreadlocks, but no missing persons reports have been filed for missing people fitting the man’s descriptions.

If anyone knows a man who is missing who fits the description of the boater, the NOPD requests that they file a missing persons report immediately.