‘Camp Pound Cake’ where kids in the kitchen cook-up a secret, sacred recipe

NEW ORLEANS - If kids can't take the heat, they'd better get out of Chef Shelley Everett's kitchen.

It's summer cooking camp for kids and Chef Shelley is sharing a secret family recipe.

It's a recipe for pound cake.

But it's not just any recipe for pound cake. This recipe is the pound cake Chef Shelley's grandmother and great aunt used to serve when they ran restaurants and catering companies in Virginia.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the pound cake packs a real punch.

That's probably because the pound cake recipe calls for fresh fruit.

Not just any fresh fruit.

This is fresh fruit that's been soaking in Chardonnay.

And that's probably why it's called The Drunken Pound Cake.

But wait, this is a cooking camp for kids!

Not to worry says Chef Shelley, "the alcohol all cooks out leaving you with a delicious moist wonderful pound cake that anyone would love."

That's a good thing.

This location for cooking and camping is a sacred space.

It's St. Anna's Episcopal Church on Esplanade in New Orleans.

The kids and the camp are in the back in the kitchen with Chef Shelley.

One of the stars of the camp is a ten-year-old named Kaleb Cola.

Kaleb is about to go into fifth grade. But he's already a philosopher ready to make sense of everything including summer camp secret family recipes for pound cake.

But Kaleb has a bigger secret than even Chef Shelley's secret family recipe for The Drunken Pound Cake

Kaleb says, he really doesn't like sweets. And anybody who knows anything about him knows that about him.

As the pound cake comes out of the even from a recipe that starts out a bit buzzed, the cake arrives with a new name that's actually an old name.

The cake is called The Friendship Cake.

That's because Chef Shelley's grandmother Martha and great Aunt Mary used to serve it their friends.

It must still have its magic.

Because it's the pound cake that Kaleb Cola takes more than a few big bites out of.

The only way to get it is to order it on line. If you'd like a The Drunken Pound Cake, just click right here.

If you want to bake it yourself, here's the recipe:

The Drunken Pound Cake:

Fruit Fermentation.

Ingredients:

3 Granny Smith apples

3 pears (in season)

2 nectarines

2 cups golden raisins

2 cups dried apricots

2 cups dried pineapples

1 jar of Luxardo Italian cherries

3 cups granulated sugar

1 package of active dry yeast

1 bottle of Chardonnay

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

The process of fermentation:

In a jar or other container, place your chopped chosen fruits in the vessel using the

combination of sugar, wine and yeast. The lid is then sealed and the fruit is left at

room temperature for no less than 10 days. It should be kept in a cool, dry and dark

space. After day 10, you may add additional fruits, sugar and more wine. I then place

my jar in the refrigerator until my fermentation reaches the maturation that gives it a

brandied taste.

You may use any combination of fresh and dried fruits that you enjoy. I would suggest

not using bananas, cranberries and other berries that stain.

Cake Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb unsalted butter softened

3 cups granulated sugar

6 large room temperature eggs

1 ts pure vanilla extract

3 cups of sifted all- purpose flour

½ tb baking powder

¼ ts kosher salt

3 cups of cultured buttermilk

3 cups of brandied fruit starter

1 tb confectioners sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Lightly grease a loaf pan or bundt pan and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, cream

together the butter and sugar with a whisk until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a

time, mixing well after each addition. The mixture should be airy. Add the vanilla

extract and mix.

In a smaller bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and kosher salt. Gradually

add flour mix to the butter mixture, alternating with the milk, beginning and ending

with the flour mixture. Mix the batter until smooth and creamy.

Fold the brandied fruit into the batter, being careful not to over mix. Pour entire

mixture into the loaf pan or bundt pan. Bake until the tester inserted in the cake comes

out clean. Approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes. Let the cake cool in the pan for 30

minutes before turning out onto rack to cool. Dust with confectioners sugar and serve.