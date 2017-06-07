× Two teens arrested in connection with carjacking, armed robbery at Metairie apartment complex

METAIRIE, La. — An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for reportedly robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his vehicle from a Metairie apartment complex.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man told deputies he parked his 2010 Kia Soul at the Crossings Apartment Complex at 2200 Severn Avenue. When he got out of his SUV, two black males approached him, one of them armed with a handgun.

The suspects demanded his keys and his cell phone, and the victim complied.

Deputies found the vehicle within minutes at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Alberta Street, not far from where the SUV was stoeln.

Two days later, the robbery victim told deputies that his phone was at the McDonald’s at 3532 Severn Avenue. Detectives found the victim’s cell phone in the backpack of a 16-year-old employee, along with a small amount of marijuana.

The 16-year-old told investigators that his stepbrother called him around the time of the robbery and showed up at his apartment complex on Edenborn Avenue driving a Kia Soul. The teen initially told detectives that he never rode in the Kia, but later admitted that he rode in the front seat for a short time before he and his stepbrother jumped out of the vehicle when they saw police.

The teen was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to armed robbery, illegal possession of stolen things and possession of marijuana.

His stepbrother, 18-year-old Tre Jones, was arrested in Port Sulphur and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail for armed robbery.