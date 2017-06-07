× Suspect who ran from court is now accused of threatening to shoot someone in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are trying to track down a man named Walter Jackson. He’s 21 years old.

On April 20, they say Jackson ran from the Criminal District Court building at Tulane Avenue and Broad Street after failing a drug test.

Now police say Jackson is connected to an aggravated assault in 2016. They say it happened on June 2 at about 1:00 in the morning in New Orleans East near the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Vincent Street. Police say a man was walking in the area when a car pulled up and the driver pointed a gun at him. According to police, the victim identified Jackson as the driver.

If you know where Walter Jackson is, call the NOPD’s Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.