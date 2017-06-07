× Supt. says NOPD officers ‘took swift, decisive, and aggressive action’ to arrest armed robbers

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said officers have made several arrests in the rash of armed robberies that has been dogging the city for the past week.

The robberies occurred in the First and Second districts, which comprise Treme, Mid-City, and Uptown.

“With regards to the Second District, we have linked four individuals to at least five armed robberies carried out between Thursday, June 1, and Sunday, June 4,” Harrison said at a press conference.

Those four people, two of whom are juveniles, are responsible for the spree of Uptown armed robberies, four of which were also carjackings, Harrison said.

“We have recovered three stolen vehicles in connection to these attacks,” he said. “We also executed two search warrants at residences and recovered three firearms and one BB gun connected to these armed robberies.”

All four face multiple charges.

The NOPD is looking for two more people who are considered suspects in connection to the crime spree.

Advertisement

Four arrests have also been made in the First District in connection to a string of three armed robberies committed last week, and one arrest for an earlier armed robbery, Harrison said.

“In total, the First District made five arrests for robberies that occurred in the previous week,” he said. “All five suspects are juveniles.”

“With these arrests, our officers put a stop to a string of carjackings within days of this violent crime spree beginning,” Harrison said. “We took swift, decisive, and aggressive action to take these perpetrators off of the street.”