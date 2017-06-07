St. Stephens breaks ground on $6.2 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- St. Stephen Catholic Church is breaking ground on a $6.2 million restoration project.

Church representatives say the building hasn't been upgraded for at least a century and is suffering from wear and tear, specifically, damage from water intrusion.

The restoration project will pay particular attention to the historic significance of the building.

The German gothic church is known for its iconic spire and historically significant organ and stained glass windows.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond is presiding over Wednesday’s ceremony.

St. Stephens serves a diverse congregation of more than one thousand parishioners, who contributed a large amount of funds to the project.

The church should be restored in about a year.