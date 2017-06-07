× Second music festival cancels at Shrine on Airline

METAIRIE, La. — Vans Warped Tour has canceled its scheduled its one-day show that was supposed to happen at the Shrine on Airline June 28.

Tour organizer Kevin Lyman announced the cancellation in a video on the Warped Tour Facebook page.

We’ve tried everything possible, but we live in crazy times and crazy things are going on,” he said.

He did not give specifics on why the concert won’t take place, but he did say it was due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

Hard rock and metal bands on the Warped Tour bill include Goldfinger, Hatebreed, GWAR, and dozens more. More than 50 acts were slated to perform.

This is the second music tour that has canceled its scheduled appearance at the Shrine on Airline, the home of the New Orleans Babycakes baseball team.

The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and other performers also announced recently that it will not be stopping in the New Orleans area.

Advertisement

Here’s what the Vans Warped Tour says about ticket refunds if you’ve already purchased them:

1) USE THE TICKET AT ANY OTHER VANS WARPED TOUR SHOW:

We welcome y’all at any other 2017 Vans Warped Tour show! You just need to bring your hard ticket to the yellow Guest List tent out by the main entrance gates. There you can exchange your 6.28 Metairie, LA show ticket for a ticket to that show.

2) REFUND – PURCHASED ONLINE VIA TICKETFLY:

Reach out to customersupport@ticketfly.com to receive your refund. We recommend sending your order number and/or original confirmation email when you reach out.

Advertisement

3) REFUND – PURCHASED AT A JOURNEYS STORE:

Mail your physical ticket to below address to be directly issued a refund:

CCRL – Vans Warped tour

5200 West Century Blvd

Suite 810

Los Angeles, CA 90045

**DO NOT go to the Journeys store for a refund, they will NOT be able to process it for you