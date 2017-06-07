× Saints minicamp practices open to the public next week

METAIRIE, La. — In less than a week, you can see the New Orleans Saints take the field.

It’s a practice field, but they are still playing football!

Saints minicamp starts Tuesday, and the practices will be open to the public.

They are from 11 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Metairie practice facility.

Gates open 45 minutes before practice.

There is no charge and no video.

There will also be food and drinks for sale.

In the event of inclement weather, (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat), the team might move practice indoors with little or no advance warning.

If that happens, fans will not be allowed inside because of space limitations.