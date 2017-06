NEW ORLEANS — PJ Morton is known around the world as a member of Maroon 5, but the New Orleans native is back home promoting a new CD that was produced right here in the Crescent City.

The album, “Gumbo,” was recorded on Morton’s label.

Morton stopped by the studio recently to give us a taste of his new record. It’s available on iTunes, and you can see him perform live at this year’s Essence Festival.

Here he is on the Twist stage performing “Go Thru Your Phone.”