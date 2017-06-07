Pizza and the Playbook: Destin Hood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- This week on Pizza and the Playbook, Baby Cakes Outfielder Destin Hood joins Karen Loftus to talk about turning down a scholarship to play football at Alabama to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball, his daughter calling the shots on his hairstyle and having to constantly correct people with his name.

KL: "Destin, a lot of people might not know that you're here playing baseball but you actually got a scholarship to play football at Alabama. Tell us about that-- turning it down when you got drafted-- and how you ended-up down the baseball track."