NOPD looking for Mid-City liquor thieves

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a pair of shoplifters who made off with bottles of vodka and tequila from a Mid-City shop.

The thieves struck the Pearl Wine Co. in the American Can Company building on Orleans Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on May 29, according to the NOPD.

A man and a woman were caught on surveillance video placing bottles of liquor in a tote bag before they left the store without paying.

The man is described as being in his 20s, standing 5’7’’ with a thin build, and he was wearing a baseball cap with a tie-dyed t-shirt.

The woman was wearing an “old style news boy’s cap” with a ponytail according to the NOPD.

If you have information about the identity of either of these individuals please contact the First District at (504) 658-6010 or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.