NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a house fire in Hollygrove this morning.

The one-alarm fire, which was reported around 7:45 a.m. on the corner of Hollygrove and Green Streets, was under control within 30 minutes.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to any other surrounding buildings.

The back room of the affected home suffered water and fire damage.

