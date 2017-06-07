× Man robbed and cut during Riverbend robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting and robbing a man in the Riverbend area.

The attack occurred just before midnight on June 5 behind a business in the 1200 block of Dublin Street, according to the NOPD.

The victim was taking out the trash behind his place of employment when a man demanded his wallet before attacking him with a knife.

The victim and the robber struggled, during which time the victim was cut several times, according to the NOPD.

The robber was able to grab the victim’s wallet from his pocket and make his escape.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50s, standing 6’3″- 6’4″ tall with a brown complexion and a graying goatee. He was wearing a black Kangol hat, black clothing, black and white Nike tennis shoes, and a watch on his right arm.

If you have any information regarding the identity if this suspect please call the Second District at (504) 658-6020.