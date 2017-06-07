× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Lemon-Flavored Finds

Lemon is one of those love-it-or-hate-it things… but those who love it, REALLY love it – and you’re in luck! We’ve got a whole morning of good-for-you lemon-flavored finds, starting with Molly’s top picks and worst bets in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

LOVE IT!

Halo Top Lemon Cake Ice Cream

Per ½ cup: 60 calories, 1 gram saturated fat, 13 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 5 grams protein

Ingredients include: milk, cream, eggs, erythritol, prebiotic fiber, milk protein concentrate, cane sugar, vegetable glycerin, sea salt, organic lemon peel, organic stevia

D’s Naturals No Cow Bar – Lemon Meringue Pie

Per bar: 170 calories, 0.5 grams sat fat, 27 grams carb, 19 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 22 grams protein

Ingredients include: brown rice protein, pea protein, isomalto-oligosaccharides (prebiotic fiber), vegetable glycerine, almonds, pea protein crisp (pea protein isolate, pea starch, rice flour, calcium carbonate], cocoa butter, erythritol, monk fruit extract, stevia

Quest Bar Lemon Cream Pie

Per 1 bar: 170 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 23 grams carb, 14 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar, 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate, soluble corn fiber (prebiotic fiber), almonds, erythritol, palm oil, sea salt, citric acid, steviol glycosides (stevia)

Oatmega Lemon Chia Crisp

Per 1 bar: 190 calories, 2 grams sat fat, 21 grams carb, 5 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 14 grams protein

Ingredients include: Grass-fed whey protein concentrate & isolate, chicory root fiber, gluten-free oats, organic white chocolate (organic sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, soy lecithin, vanilla), organic brown rice syrup, vegetable glycerin, organic sunflower oil, almonds, responsibly-caught fish oil (anchovy, sardine, tilapia), almond butter, chia seeds, monk fruit extract

Nuun Lemon Lime Electrolyte Tablets

Per 1 tablet: 10 calories, 360 mg sodium, 4 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar, 0 protein

Ingredients include: citric acid, dextrose, monk fruit extract, stevia leaf extract, avocado oil

LIKE IT!

Ice Chips Lemon Candy

Per 2 chips: 2 calories, 0 carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 0 protein

Ingredients include: xylitol, certified lemon oil, trace amounts cream of tartar, calcium stearate

Inner Armour Isolate Zero Protein Powder – Pink Lemonade

Per 1 scoop: 90 calories, 0 grams saturated fat, 1 gram carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: Whey protein isolate, citric acid, malic acid, natural & artificial flavor, beet root powder (color), sucralose, acesulfame potassium, salt (sodium chloride)

Emmy’s Organics Lemon Ginger Coconut Cookies

Per cookie: 100 calories, 7 grams sat fat, 8 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 1 grams protein

Ingredients: organic coconut, agave nectar, almond flour, coconut oil, lemon powder, ground ginger, lemon oil, vanilla extract, himalayan salt

HATE IT!

Isopure Zero Carb Protein Drink

Per 20 oz bottle: 160 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 0 carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 40 grams protein

Ingredients include: water, whey protein isolate, sucralose, polysorbate 80, phosphoric acid, FD&C red 40

Bobo’s Lemon Poppyseed Oat Bar

Per Bar (2 servings per bar): 340 calories, 4 grams sat fat, 48 grams carb, 4 grams fiber, 18 grams sugar, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: Oats, brown rice syrup, vegan buttery spread, cane sugar, poppy seeds, lemon oil

Lenny & Larry’s Complete Cookie – Lemon Poppy Seed

Per cookie (2 servings per cookie): 380 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 60 grams carb, 6 grams fiber, 30 grams sugar, 16 grams protein

Ingredients include: white flour, non-hydrogenated margarine, sea salt, sunflower lecithin, raw sugar, Complete Cookie Protein Blend (soy protein isolate, wheat protein isolate, wheat gluten, pea protein), brown rice syrup, chicory root fiber, oat fiber, turmeric for color.

