Harvey tunnel closed for cleaning Thursday; could Belle Chasse tunnel use some TLC?

HARVEY, La. — The westbound lanes of the Harvey Tunnel will be closed for cleaning Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD officials said drivers can use the elevated West Bank Expressway, Lapalco Boulevard, or 4th Street as alternate routes.

Is the Harvey Tunnel the only West Bank tunnel that needs cleaning and attention?

A woman posted this on Facebook May 26, and it has since been shared more than 850 times.

The photo shows big cracks and wear and tear inside the Belle Chasse tunnel. No word yet on when that might close for cleaning and repair.