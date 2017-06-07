× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Grandma Raymond’s Single-Serving Lemon Butter Cakes

Ben McLauchlin is back with Molly in the kitchen, giving us the Skinny on his remake of his grandmother’s famous Lemon Butter Cake, made-over low-carb, no-sugar-added, gluten-free and guilt-free.

Lemon Butter Cake by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve Sweetener

Makes 18 servings

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

1½ cups almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter, softened (or coconut oil)

1 cup Swerve, Granular

4 large eggs, room temperature

6 drops of yellow natural food coloring (optional; gives cake a bolder yellow cake look and feel)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup unsweetened almond milk or milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice (4 large lemons) or 2 teaspoons lemon extract

2 tablespoons lemon zest (1 lemon)

For the Lemon Glaze:

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ cup Swerve, Confectioners

½ -1 teaspoon lemon zest

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cupcake liners in the cupcake pan or excessively coat the entire cupcake muffin pan with coconut oil, even the top of the pan. If you skip this step, the cakes will stick to the pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, xanthan gum and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, on medium high to high speed, beat butter with Swerve until light and fluffy (for 5 minutes at least and scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary). Beat in eggs, food coloring, and vanilla extract, until just blended. On low speed or by hand, beat in half of the almond flour mixture. Beat in milk and then the remaining almond flour mixture until well combined (make sure you don’t over beat or you can lose the cake texture). With a spatula, mix in lemon juice and lemon zest.

Divide batter evenly among the muffin pan (maybe use a heaping tablespoon in each; I have no problem filling the cup ¼ from the top), and shake the pan gently to ensure cake mixture is evenly spread in each cup.

Place in the oven at 350 degrees, and bake for 20-24 minutes until edges are browned, and when toothpick is inserted comes out clean. Remove from oven, set aside, and after 10 minutes gently remove each cake from pan.

In separate bowl, with a spoon or whisk, combine lemon juice, Swerve Confectioners, and lemon zest, and mix together until well combined. Drizzle or pour (which ever you choose) on each cake.

Per serving: 120 calories, 11 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 17 grams carbohydrate (<1 gram net carbs), 3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein.

##