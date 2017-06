Kenner, La.- Firefighters have been called to a blaze at an apartment complex on 42nd Street in Kenner.

The fire department got the call of the fire at the complex, located near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and 42nd Street around 5 A.M.

No word on injuries at this time, but residents of the complex were being evacuated as firemen battled the blaze.

We will have more on this developing story as it becomes available.