× Fatal traffic accident closes David Drive in Metairie

METAIRIE – A man riding a scooter was killed after a collision with an SUV at a busy Metairie intersection this morning.

A 22-year-old man was driving his scooter down David Drive around 11:18 a.m. when he collided with a Toyota 4Runner SUV at the intersection of David Drive and Trenton Street, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The man was ejected from the scooter, severely injured, and later pronounced dead on the scene.

The man and the woman driving the SUV are both believed to be Metairie residents, according to the JPSO.

The woman was not injured.

David Drive is currently closed at Trenton, and will remain closed until the investigation is complete, according to the JPSO.