Crime Map: Armed robbers hold up 12 people in 72 hours

NEW ORLEANS – An even dozen people were held up by armed robbers across New Orleans over one roughly 72 hour span.

Between Sunday, June 4, and the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 7, 11 people had items stolen from them at gunpoint, and one woman was held at gunpoint before the robbers ran away empty handed.

The 11 armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery happened in a variety of locations across the city, from Oak Street in the Riverbend to the intersection of Crowder and I-10 in New Orleans East.

Handguns were used in all of the incidents, except the robbery on Oak Street, where an employee of a local business was attacked with a knife.

Here’s where the eight separate incidents occurred:

Calliope and St. Charles

The 1200 block of Marigny Street

The 200 block of Decatur Street (attempted)

The 5500 block of Cameron Boulevard

The 1400 block of Washington Avenue

The 8200 block of Oak Street

Crowder and I-10

The 800 block of North Rampart Street

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison announced the arrest of nine people, including eight juveniles, in connection with the crime spree.

“With these arrests, our officers put a stop to a string of carjackings within days of this violent crime spree beginning,” Harrison said. “We took swift, decisive, and aggressive action to take these perpetrators off of the street.”