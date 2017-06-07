× Beautiful Bob Dylan-inspired ‘yarn bomb’ spotted on Tchoupitoulas

NEW ORLEANS — “There are a lot of places I like, but I like New Orleans better.”

It’s a Bob Dylan quote that has been repeated countless times by people who love the musician and the city, and now, it’s been memorialized (sort of) on old pay phone poles along Tchoupitoulas Street.

Someone (or a group of someones) knitted the Dylan quote on two separate pieces and placed them on the old pay phones in front of Tipitina’s.

It’s called yarn bombing, and it’s not the first time it has popped up in New Orleans.

About a year ago, this yarn bomb was placed on an old pay phone in the Bywater, paying homage to Beyonce’s “Sorry.”

Yarn bombing, the practice of knitting messages and installing them on public places, is considered a form of street art. Unlike paint graffiti, it’s not permanent and can be easily removed.

The art form was reportedly started in Texas and has since spread. Click here for other examples of yarn bombing from TIME.