Would you eat it? Blackberry Wine Cake

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Blackberry...wine...cake. Yup, that's what Test Kitchen Taylor is serving up today. This recipe was sent in by Courtney from Gentilly, and this cake is the real deal. Tamica and LBJ couldn't try it because of their juice cleanse, but Taylor enjoyed it all by herself.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Courtney's Blackberry Wine Cake

Cake

Box of white cake mix

Box of blackberry jello

4 eggs

1 cup oil

1 cup Blackberry wine

Glaze

1/2 box of powdered sugar

1/4 cup Blackberry wine

Preheat oven to 325

Grease and flour bundt pan

Mix cake ingredients

Bake for 1 hour

Mix glaze ingredients.

While cake is still hot, poke cake with a chopstick and dribble over cake.

Leave in pan for 10 mins.

Take out of the pan and dribble the remaining icing over the top.

Enjoy!