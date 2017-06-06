× What makes New Orleans a hot spot for millennials?

NEW ORLEANS — Millennials are flocking to New Orleans at an above-average rate, according to a recent report from TIME.

Citing a study by the Urban Land Institute, the magazine reports that New Orleans ranked fifth out of the 25 top cities where millennials are moving.

Millennials are generally defined as people who were born between 1982 and 2004.

New Orleans saw an 8.5 percent uptick in millennials from 2010-2015, and the suburban areas surrounding the Crescent City experienced an even higher increase of 9.1 percent.

City leaders have credited young entrepreneurs and the city’s post-Katrina “rebirth” as reasons why millennials love it here, and other studies have said New Orleans is a top 10 market for millennial-aged homebuyers.

The Virginia Beach area was the top metro for millennials, according to the report. Richmond, Virginia; Riverside, California; and Memphis rounded out the top four.

New York City bottomed out the top 25 list, even though it had more millennials move there than any other city on the list.