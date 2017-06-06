× Uber driver steals man’s Rolex after dropping him off in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS – An Uber driver stole his passenger’s Rolex watch and drove away.

The 48-year-old victim ordered an Uber to take him to a house in the 5400 block of Hawthorne Place around 5 p.m. on June 5, according to the NOPD.

The victim asked his Uber driver to stop at another location on the way to the final address.

When they arrived on Hawthorne Place, the Uber driver got out of his vehicle, approached the victim, and snatched his Rolex watch from his wrist.

After a struggle, the driver got back into his car with the watch and drove away, according to the NOPD.

No other details are available at this time.