The National WWII Museum commemorates 73rd anniversary of D-Day

NEW ORLEANS -- The National WWII Museum is commemorating the 73rd anniversary of D-Day.

Tuesday’s ceremony began with a performance by the Victory Belles, singing a selection of war-era songs.

The D-Day ceremony and program included presenting four WWII veterans with the French Legion of Honor. It is the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits and was established by Napoleon Bonaparte back in 1802.

Following Tuesday’s ceremony, the museum unveiled their newest permanent exhibit called "The Arsenal of Democracy: The Herman and George Brown Salute to the Home Front."

The exhibit tells the story of the road to war and the home front, including the political discord of the pre-war years and the attack on Pearl Harbor, just to name a few highlights.

The museum is also honoring their own anniversary Tuesday. The National WWII Museum has been open and thriving for the past 17 years and counting.