Saints’ celebrity softball tournament is your chance to meet 50 players

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints Delvin Breaux and Chase Daniel are prepping for the Annual Black & Gold Celebrity Softball Tournament.

It's time to come out and cheer on your favorite Saints players as they go head to head in a series of softball games and raise money for two New Orleans nonprofit organizations: Son of a Saint and Team Gleason.

50 members of the current New Orleans Saints team will be in attendance for the battle between the defense and the offense. The grand prize is bragging rights, of course, and a 6 ft tall trophy!

This years emcee is former Saint, Roman Harper. He will be joining teammates Drew Brees and Kenny Vaccaro.

"We were excited to be asked to be involved again this year, Son of a Saint and Team Gleason are two local 501c3's, so we love when the community comes together to show support," said Bivian "Sonny" Lee.