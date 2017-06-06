Robin Barnes crowned the FestiGals ‘2017 Grand Diva’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There's a new FestiGals diva in town.

The "2017 Grand Diva" is Robin Barnes. Grammy-winning singer Irma Thomas crowned "The Songbird of New Orleans" at a ceremony at the Mardi Gras Museum.

FestiGals is an action-packed weekend for women, which aims to empower and inspire. It's the only event along the Gulf Coast dedicated to celebrating, connecting, and supporting causes that help women.

"It feels amazing to help a cause that benefits women. Women are mothers, women are sisters. This world can't do a lot without women, so we might as well take care of them," Barnes said.

FestiGals, now in its seventh year, includes the Bodacious Bras For a Cause Brunch that raises money for cancer awareness, as well as the Stiletto Stroll where you can see the 2017 Grand Diva herself parade through the French Quarter.

FestiGals is June 22nd through June 24th. For more information, click HERE.