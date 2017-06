× Outlaw Music Festival cancels New Orleans area concert

METAIRIE, La. — The Outlaw Music Festival with headliners Willy Nelson and Sheryl Crow has canceled its scheduled concert at the Shrine on Airline.

The concert was supposed to happen July 1, but organizers said a scheduling conflict will prevent the festival from happening in Metairie.

Other performers appearing at the Outlaw Music Festival are The Avett Brothers, My Morning Jacket, Bob Dylan and His Band, and more.

If you purchased a ticket for Outlaw Music Festival, you can get a refund here.