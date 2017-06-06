× NOPD: Phony Uber driver robbed man, dragged him down street

NEW ORLEANS – A man who thought he had hailed an Uber to bring him home after a late night in the French Quarter ended up getting robbed by a woman pretending to work for the company and dragged by her car as she made her escape.

Around 3 a.m. on June 5, the unidentified 48-year-old victim ordered an Uber to pick him up in the 700 block of Iberville Street and take him to his house in the 5400 block of Hawthorne Place, according to the NOPD.

While the man was standing on Iberville waiting for his Uber, a white GMC Acadia SUV pulled up.

An unidentified woman got out of the GMC and asked the man if he had ordered an Uber, and a second woman got out of the passenger’s side shortly after.

A nearby surveillance camera captured images of the two women.

The man got into the GMC and asked the driver to stop at a convenience store for a snack on the way home.

When the trio reached the man’s house on Hawthorne Place, the driver allegedly “approached the victim in a fast and aggressive manner and removed the victim’s watch with both hands before running back to her vehicle,” according to the NOPD.

The man tried to climb back inside the car to retrieve his watch, but the driver accelerated away, dragging him for a short distance.

Detectives do not believe that the suspects in this incident are registered drivers for Uber.

The victim told police that the vehicle, driver and second unknown female in this incident did not match the description of the dispatched Uber driver and vehicle provided through the Uber application, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.