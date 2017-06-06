Mysteries and mysticisms and murders, OH MY! Watch and see, if you dare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - What's old is what's new. And it's what's on stage.

The stage is the Valient Theatre and Lounge.

You can find the Valient Theatre and Lounge at 6621 St. Claude Avenue. It's in the old Arabi Cultural Arts District.

The old that's coming soon to the stage at the Valient Theatre and Lounge is something you may have heard of before, according to WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

It seems like what it sounds like.

It's radio. Radio right out of the Golden Age back in the 1930's.

Advertisement

And that's what's on stage right now.

It's called NOLA Voice Theatre. It's the new theater company that's the new kid on the New Orleans show business block.

Wild Bill wonders if there's actually a vision to the voice. There is, according to the producer and director, whose name just happens to be the same name as the capital of the Catholic Church.

Advertisement

His name is Vatican. Yes, Vatican. His name is Vatican Lokey.

He says NOLA Voice Theatre is dedicated to the art of voice and radio theater.

In the summer series, actors will tell the "Untold Stories of New Orleans." Vatican says those will be the mysteries, mysticisms and murders of New Orleans.

The host of the show is man who goes by the name Missieur Dark.

He's one of the busy actors on stage. The other actors are all reading their lines or creating their own sounds effects.

They can make the sounds of a people walking. They can make the people walk through grass. They can make it rain while the people are walking through grass.

It's like Facebook, but without pictures.

It's radio. Radio as theater. And it's on stage.

Performances are June 17, July 17 and August 19. Shows are all at 8 pm. Tickets are just $10.