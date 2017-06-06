× Missing Baton Rouge massage therapist found dead

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – The body of a missing 24-year-old massage therapist from Baton Rouge has been found in Denham Springs.

Kayla Ann Denham was last seen when she left for a massage appointment at 30709 Dunn Road in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Denham’s family reported Denham missing when she failed to return home and stopped answering her cell phone, according to the LPSO.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation led to a person of interest, Christopher Landry.

Landry led investigators to Denham’s body, and was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of second degree murder, Ard said.

“As you can imagine, this is an ongoing investigation. There are still a lot of questions that we need to answer,” Ard said. “We are working with the LSP Crime Lab and the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office to learn as much as possible as we continue to piece this case together.”