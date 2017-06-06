Cookin’ with Nino: Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil

Ingredients:

  • 3 32oz Tubs of Olde South Gumbo Base
  • 4 Cups Chicken Broth
  • 2 Tablespoons Garlic Salt
  • 6 New Potatoes
  • 4 Ears of Corn
  • 1 lb Rouses Sausage
  • 1 lb Shrimp
  • 1 lb Crawfish
  • 1 lb Crab Claws

Instructions:

Combine Olde South Gumbo Base with Chicken Stock and garlic salt.  Add new potatoes and boil until tender.  Add corn (cut in half) and cook for 8 minutes.  Add remaining ingredients and cook for 20 minutes.  Serve over Garlic Bread.

****Click here for more information about Olde South Gumbo Base.  Olde South Gumbo Base can be purchased at Rouses.