Cookin’ with Nino: Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil

Ingredients:

3 32oz Tubs of Olde South Gumbo Base

4 Cups Chicken Broth

2 Tablespoons Garlic Salt

6 New Potatoes

4 Ears of Corn

1 lb Rouses Sausage

1 lb Shrimp

1 lb Crawfish

1 lb Crab Claws

Instructions:

Combine Olde South Gumbo Base with Chicken Stock and garlic salt. Add new potatoes and boil until tender. Add corn (cut in half) and cook for 8 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and cook for 20 minutes. Serve over Garlic Bread.

