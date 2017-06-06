Cookin’ with Nino: Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil
Ingredients:
- 3 32oz Tubs of Olde South Gumbo Base
- 4 Cups Chicken Broth
- 2 Tablespoons Garlic Salt
- 6 New Potatoes
- 4 Ears of Corn
- 1 lb Rouses Sausage
- 1 lb Shrimp
- 1 lb Crawfish
- 1 lb Crab Claws
Instructions:
Combine Olde South Gumbo Base with Chicken Stock and garlic salt. Add new potatoes and boil until tender. Add corn (cut in half) and cook for 8 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and cook for 20 minutes. Serve over Garlic Bread.
****Click here for more information about Olde South Gumbo Base. Olde South Gumbo Base can be purchased at Rouses.