× Amazon offers discounted Prime rates for low-income customers

NEW ORLEANS — Online retail giant Amazon announced today that customers who are on certain government assistance programs can now access Amazon Prime at a discounted monthly price.

Currently, customers who have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card qualify for the discounted membership. Membership includes Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Photos and free shipping for $5.99 per month for one year, with the ability to cancel anytime.

“We know when people try Prime they love it, because they save time and money with low prices on millions of items, unlimited access to premium videos and music, and fast, convenient delivery,” said Greg Greeley, vice president of Amazon Prime. “We designed this membership option for customers receiving government assistance to make our everyday selection and savings more accessible, including the many conveniences and entertainment benefits of Prime.”

Low-income customers will need to qualify with a valid EBT card.

An EBT card is commonly used to disburse funds for several government assistance programs including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC).

EBT cannot be used to pay for membership. Customers can qualify every 12 months up to four times. Amazon will add other ways to qualify in the future for customers participating in government assistance programs that do not utilize EBT.