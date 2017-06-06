× 2017 Voodoo Fest to include Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and The Killers

New Orleans, La.- The Voodoo Music + Arts Festival has released the line up for the 2017 edition of the three day musical festival in City Park.

Headliners for this years festival include The Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and LCD Soundsystem.

The festival will be held on Halloween Weekend, October 27th- 29th.

3-day General Admission tickets for the festival start at $140 and will go on sale on June 9th at 10 a.m.

For a complete list of performers and to get other information about the festival click here.