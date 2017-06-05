× Texas man goes on drug-fueled crime spree that ends in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – A Texas man went on a crime spree that ended when he “consumed a massive amount of cough syrup and pills” in the parking lot of a New Orleans East church, according to the NOPD.

Nineteen-year-old Christian Hickman-Staudt assaulted a family member in his hometown of Bryan, Texas, on June 2, before making off with the family member’s blue Nissan Rogue.

Hickman-Staudt drove to the New Orleans area, where he robbed a business in Jefferson Parish before making his way to a church in the 13000 block of the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.

Around 5:30 p.m. on June 3, a member of the church’s congregation was unloading food and drinks from the trunk of her vehicle in the church’s parking lot when a man later identified as Hickman-Staudt hopped in the driver’s seat and drove away.

NOPD officers quickly responded to the scene, and while they were interviewing the woman, Hickman-Staudt was spotted wandering on foot nearby.

A struggle ensued.

After his arrest, Hickman-Staudt admitted to taking the cough syrup and pills.

He was taken to University Hospital as a precaution before being booked for possession of a stolen auto, possession of marijuana, attempted escape, resisting an officer, and criminal damage to city property for destroying a screen in a New Orleans Police Department vehicle, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about these incidents please contact the Seventh District at (504) 658-6070.