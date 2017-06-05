× Road to recovery: Baton Rouge Deputy Nick Tullier says ‘hello’

HOUSTON — It’s been almost a year since East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tullier was shot along with several other officers in an ambush in Baton Rouge, and this week, his family is celebrating a huge milestone in his long road to recovery.

Nick Tullier’s fiancee, Danielle Mcnicoll, posted a video of Nick speaking the word “hello” from his rehabilitation center in Houston.

“Our miracle today!” Mcnicoll said about the video.

Nick Tullier has undergone countless surgeries and extensive rehabilitation since he was shot the morning of July 17.

That’s when Gavin Long of Kansas City rented a car, traveled to Baton Rouge and went on a shooting rampage after luring law enforcement officers to the area.

The shooting began when police received a call of a “suspicious person walking down Airline Highway with an assault rifle.” When police arrived, they were ambushed. Long was wielding an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle.

Baton Rouge Police officer Montrell Jackson, BRPD officer Matthew Gerald and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Garafola were killed in the attack.

Long was killed by officers after a minutes-long gun battle.

Nick Tullier was shot three times – in the stomach, head and upper arm. Doctors told the family that Nick Tullier wasn’t expected to live longer than a day.

In November, Nick Tullier was moved from Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge to TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston, one of the top rated rehabilitation centers in the country.

His father, James Tullier, posts frequent updates on Nick Tullier through the Nick Tullier Strong Facebook page.