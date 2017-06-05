× NOPD makes first arrest in rash of weekend shootings

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has made an arrest in one of the multiple shootings that occurred across the city this weekend.

Thirty-three-year-old Quinnon Adams was arrested for a double shooting that occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in the 2900 block of Upperline Street.

The two victims were in the backyard of the house when Adams pulled out a .40 caliber Ruger handgun and opened fire, according to the NOPD.

One of the victims was shot in the neck, thigh, and groin, while the other was shot in the hip, according to the NOPD.

After the shooting, Adams went to a residence in the 2800 block of Baronne Street, where he called police to say he had shot someone, according to the NOPD.

Adams still had the handgun in his possession when he was arrested.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon.

If you have any other information regarding this incident, please contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-800-903-7867.