NOPD looking for missing 12-year-old girl in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl in New Orleans East.

Shamiah Dimes was last seen around 3 a.m. on June 5 when she left her home in the 6000 block of Downman Road, according to the NOPD.

Dimes was recently diagnosed with a medical condition and has been taking medication for that condition.

She made statements about “not loving her life anymore,” according to the NOPD.

Dimes is 5’2” tall and weighing approximately 63 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Shamiah Dimes’ whereabouts please contact the Seventh District at (504) 658-6070.