× ‘Kill them all’: Louisiana congressman makes headlines for Facebook post about ‘Islamic horror’

LOUISIANA — A Louisiana congressman best known for his tough-talking “Cajun John Wayne” Crimestoppers videos is getting a lot of attention for a Facebook post that promotes the killing of all radical Muslims.

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican who represents much of Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, posted on Facebook Sunday in response to the terror attack in London that killed several people.

“Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down,” Higgins said. “Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.”

Before he became a politician, Higgins, who does not live in the district he was just elected to represent, was best known for producing Crime Stoppers videos for KATC-TV3 in Lafayette while he was employed by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. The videos went so viral that Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show said Higgins would make a good president.

Higgins eventually left the sheriff’s office after conflicts with the sheriff and a fiery Crimestoppers segment that got the attention of the ACLU.

His post has gotten the attention of several national news outlets, including Huffington Post, Mother Jones and Newsweek.