NEW ORLEANS — Someone who bought a Louisiana Lotto ticket in New Orleans is a lot richer.

Lotto announced that a $375,000 jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Save, which is at the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue in Gentilly.

The winning numbers are 04, 05, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Whomever the winner is has 180 days from the time of the drawing to collect their prize.

No one won the Powerball jackpot of $337 million.