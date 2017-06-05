Cuba Gooding Jr. takes selfies & dances at Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Movie star Cuba Gooding Jr. has been hanging out in New Orleans.

He's been seen out at many New Orleans restaurants and hot spots.

Over the weekend, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez ran into Gooding at The Davenport Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans.

Gooding is an Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire.

He agreed to a picture, and grabbed Kenny's phone to take a selfie with him. Gooding mentioned to that he's in New Orleans filming a new movie, but he didn't name the film.